SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Igor Novgorodtsev Sells 33,868 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $53,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SGRP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,996. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.
