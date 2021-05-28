SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Igor Novgorodtsev Sells 33,868 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $53,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SGRP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,996. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.