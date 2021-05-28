Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.17. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 383.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

