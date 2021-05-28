Short Interest in Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Drops By 100.0%

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MDCN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medican Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

