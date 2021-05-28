Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

