CBDAO (BREE) Trading 33% Lower This Week

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CBDAO has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $56,422.75 and $120,782.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00081381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.22 or 0.00925083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.62 or 0.09428680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00091280 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

