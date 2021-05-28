Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the April 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 15,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDRFY shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

