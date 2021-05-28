JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $379.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $357.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.41. 88,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

