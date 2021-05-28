B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in May

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRRY. Peel Hunt lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,241. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

