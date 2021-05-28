Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

