Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.