Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.90

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and traded as low as $27.56. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 26,315 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWFG. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 816 shares of company stock valued at $22,796. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.