Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TYIDY opened at $85.05 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.66.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.