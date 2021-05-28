Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

USB stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

