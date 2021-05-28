Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Decreases By 87.5%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSYHY opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

