Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TTTPF stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.