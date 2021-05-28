AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,560 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPXL opened at $99.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

