AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $408.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.50. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

