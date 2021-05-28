Analysts Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target at $29.44

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.