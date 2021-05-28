Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROYMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

