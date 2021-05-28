Analysts Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) PT at $4.16

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.66.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

