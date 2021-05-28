Zacks: Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $167.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

