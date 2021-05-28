EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $42.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

