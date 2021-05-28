Nuvera Communications, Inc. (NUVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 15th

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

OTCMKTS NUVR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Nuvera Communications has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

