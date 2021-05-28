CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

CompX International has raised its dividend by 190.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CIX stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.44. CompX International has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

