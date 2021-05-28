Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,196 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after buying an additional 509,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 402,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,503,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $92.07 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

