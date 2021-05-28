CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in CarMax were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.