Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.64.

