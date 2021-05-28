Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,763 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $85.19 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

