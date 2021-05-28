General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

Shares of GD opened at $190.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

