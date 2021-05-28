Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $239,058,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $146.35 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.