Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,745 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,325,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL opened at $99.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

