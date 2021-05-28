Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,250 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CORT stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

