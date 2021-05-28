Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.21% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 109,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Insiders have sold 105,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,657 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

ACLS stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

