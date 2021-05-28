Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,161 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $236.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

