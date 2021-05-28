Enzyme Finance Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00081151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00927040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.71 or 0.09514256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00091384 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

