-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

PBYI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,011. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1,132.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.