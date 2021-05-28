Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,803. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.