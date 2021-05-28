Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $53.83 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,415.47. 16,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,886. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,329.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,014.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

