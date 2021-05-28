Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $37.43 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of MGM Resorts International worth $37,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,344 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 121,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

