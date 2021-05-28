keyTango (TANGO) Reaches Market Cap of $575,689.89

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. One keyTango coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. keyTango has a market cap of $575,689.89 and $76,498.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00081417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00922804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.19 or 0.09432703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00091332 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,011 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

