BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.95 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $4.95 million and $1,683.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001933 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00080017 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

