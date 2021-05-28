GAPS Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $228.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,745.14 or 1.00082976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

