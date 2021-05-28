Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

