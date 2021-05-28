Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $116.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

