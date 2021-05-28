Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

