The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.01.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

