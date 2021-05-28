Lincoln National Corp Sells 99 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $397.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.91 and its 200 day moving average is $336.23.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

