Lincoln National Corp Has $1.18 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

