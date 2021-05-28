First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,626,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,422,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.