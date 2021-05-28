2,265 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF opened at $120.80 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.